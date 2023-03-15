Nadine Lustre says being ‘pregnant’ is ‘craziest rumor’ she heard about herself: ‘And it happens every year!’

As one of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry, Nadine Lustre has unsurprisingly been the subject of mundane rumors about her personal life—including being supposedly pregnant, which she vehemently denies.

Lustre revealed that being pregnant is the “craziest rumor” she has heard about herself, during an interview with local lifestyle magazine Cosmopolitan Philippines, as seen in a video uploaded on its official YouTube channel on Saturday, March 11.

“What is the craziest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?” the lifestyle magazine asked the actress.

“That I’m pregnant—and [it] happens every year! I don’t know why, I don’t know how. Like people just decide that I’m pregnant every year, I don’t even look like it,” she answered.

The 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Actress also stressed that if she gets pregnant, she will announce it “to the world.”

“I mean, if I’m pregnant, I would happily announce it to the world but sadly guys, I’m not pregnant. And I’m not pregnant every year,” she added.

On relationships and her favorite meme

During the interview, the “Deleter” star was also asked about her love language, as well as her relationship deal-breakers and turn-ons.

“What is my love language? I don’t even know anymore, I have to ask my boyfriend [Christophe Bariou]. Kidding,” she said in jest. “Probably, I love giving gifts, I’m a gift giver. I don’t like receiving gifts as much, but I do love giving gifts and cooking for people.”

The actress-singer also said that sharing the same sense of humor is a must in her relationship, while lacking mutual understanding is her biggest deal-breaker.

“My relationship deal-breaker is when it’s not a two-way street,” she said. “My relationship turn-on, if we have the same [sense of] humor.”

When asked about her “favorite Nadine Lustre meme” during the interview, Lustre said it’s the popular “Come on guys, it’s 2017” meme. To recall, the meme started in July 2017 after she addressed the rumors about living together with her ex-boyfriend James Reid during an ambush interview with ABS-CBN News.

“It’s definitely the yearly memes. I love that it stretched this far. I mean, it started in 2017, and now it’s 2023 and that meme is still alive. It’s definitely that one, and nothing can beat that meme,” she said.

The “On the Wings of Love” star also re-created the meme during a video for former Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential campaign, as seen on the latter’s official YouTube channel uploaded in April 2022.

Lustre appeared to have gone Instagram official with Bariou in January 2022, and she spoke about him being understanding with regards to her showbiz career, in July of the same year.

“He’s getting used to it, at least. I think he understands that it’s something that he cannot escape. It’s part of it so he’s okay with it,” she said during an interview with TV host Boy Abunda.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Nadine Lustre goes on Palawan road trip with non-showbiz BF

Nadine Lustre on her life status: I’m rich because I’m contented

LOOK: Nadine Lustre goes nude at Siargao beach