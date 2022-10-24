Nadine Lustre hits back at basher who criticized her looks: ‘At least ‘di kasing dumi ng ugali mo’

Nadine Lustre once again proved that she is not one to back down from bashing as she slammed a netizen who said the actress looks older because of her “dirty and dry skin.”

Lustre addressed the comments she has been receiving about changes in her appearance, specifically those that come with aging, via her Twitter page on Sunday, Oct. 23.

“I find it so weird when people say I’ve changed and I look older. What? Were you expecting me to be the same person when I was 21? I’m turning 29 next week,” the feisty actress said. Lustre’s birthday is on October 31.

In response to this, one @wokegirlash then made a remark on Lustre’s skin, which immediately elicited a reply from the actress.

“Gurl, ang dumi at dry kasi ng balat mo [kaya] mukha kang matanda,” the netizen told Lustre. (Girl, your skin looks dirty and dry that is why you look older.)

“At least ‘di kasing dumi ng ugali mo,” Lustre answered. (At least it’s not as dirty as your attitude.)

Fans were then seemingly amused by Lustre’s clapback as they cheered on her for not backing down from negative comments, also via their Twitter pages.

“Boogsh! ‘Di niyo kaya si President! (You are no match for president!)” one @JustLavern commented, referring to Lustre’s internet title given by fans.

“I likeeee the energyyy ni acclaaa (I like the energy of this gay friend). Why do people think that getting older and looking older is some form of insult to hurt other people? ‘Di ba sila tumatanda?” one @cheniiyaaa stated.

“Parang may nasunog banda here,” one @emowenaykyuyui said. (I think something burned over here.)

Meanwhile, Lustre is set to star in the techno-horror movie “Deleter” where she will play a desensitized online content moderator who faces her “troubled past” after she deletes the video of a co-worker taking her own life. The film, directed by Mikhail Red, is one of the official entries in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

