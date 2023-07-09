Philippine Women’s U19 team gets booted out of football tourney in Indonesia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team’s U-19 squad officially bowed out of contention in the ongoing ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Women’s Championship 2023 in Palembang, Indonesia.

This after they lost to Myanmar, 1-2, in their last remaining group stage match on Saturday evening, July 8, 2023, at the Jakabaring Athletic Field.

Thailand beating

It can be recalled that the team suffered a crushing defeat in the hands of Thailand, 0-6, last July 7, in their first match under Group C.

This time, they fought with heart before bowing down to the Burmese squad.

They scored the first goal courtesy of Celina Salazar and managed to retain the lead throughout the first half. However, the Burmese squad came out with guns blazing in the second half, scoring two unanswered goals, that ultimately sealed the fate of the U-19 Filipinas.

Salazar, Cebuana booter

Salazar was one of the six Cebuana football players who were selected by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) to make up the core roster of the Philippine Women’s U-19 team.

The rest of the Cebuana footballers were Jodi Marie Y. Banzon, Jelena Loren Soon, Kyza Stephan Colina, Rae Mikella Tolentino, and Maegan Andrea Alforque. Joining them was Boholana Elisha Flor Maio Lubiano.

Philippine Women’s U19 team

The rest of the team was comprised of Sofia Bolo, Jada Bicierro, Marika Chua, Chenny Dañoso, Stella Divino, Nikk Duran, Samantha Hughes, Jessa Lehayan, Mikah Longcob, Jelena Pido, Alexis Tan, Mikaela Villacin, and Florence Ycong.

Their head coach of the Philippine Women’s U19 team was Joyce Landagan. She is joined by her coaching staff in Eleonora Dillera, and Marielle Benitez Javellana.

