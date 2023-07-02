6 Cebuanas, 1 Boholana to play for Philippines in AFF U19 Women’s football tourney in Indonesia – CVFA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven of Central Visayas Football Association’s (CVFA) finest young female footballers will make up the core roster of the Philippines for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U19 Women’s Championships in Palembang, Indonesia, this coming July 5 to 15, 2023.

CVFA’s seven players is made up of six Cebuanas and a Boholana. They will compete for the Philippines in this major tournament.

READ: CVFA booters log 7-0 win vs CMORFA to stay on top of PFF U-19 Group B team standings

6 Cebuanas, 1 Boholana

The six Cebuanas are Rae Mikella Tolentino, Jelena Loren Soon, Celina Beatrice Salazar, Maegan Andrea Alforque, Jodi Marie Banzon, and Kyza Stephan Colina. They are joined by Bohol’s Elisha Flor Maio Lubiano.

It can be recalled that Salazar, Alforque, Banzon, Tolentino, Colina, and Lubiano also played for the national team in last year’s AFF U18 women’s championships also held in Indonesia.

“The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is truly honored to have seven outstanding players like yourselves representing our Philippine flag,” the CVFA said in a statement.

READ: PFF U-19: CVFA suffers setback after draw with SOCSARGEN; stays on top of team standings

Elevated reputation of region

“Your skills, passion, and commitment to the sport have not only brought recognition to yourselves but have also elevated the reputation of our region in the world of football,” the CVFA said.

“Make the most of this incredible opportunity to not only showcase your talent but also to make lasting memories and build lifelong friendships with players from different countries,” the Central Visayas Football Association said.

“Embrace the challenges, celebrate the victories, and learn from the setbacks. Your success in this tournament will be a testament to the collective effort, skill, and determination of the entire team. As you don the national colors, know that you are carrying the hopes and dreams of a nation,” the CV Football Association said.

READ: CVFA booters grab Group B top spot of PFF U19 tourney

Bring glory to country

“We have faith in your abilities and believe that you will make us proud. Good luck to each one of you and may you emerge from the AFF U19 Women’s Championship as true champions. Go out there, give it your all, and bring glory to our country!,” said the CVFA.

In last June 18’s draw, the Philippines were grouped with Myanmar and Thailand under Group C.

Host country Indonesia belonged to Group A with Timor Leste, Laos, and Cambodia.

Group B will be competed by Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

