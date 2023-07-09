Mexico’s Luis Nery takes an easy win vs Froilan Saludar

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Former world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery of Mexico made easy work in his fight against former world title challenger Froilan “Sniper” Saludar on July 8 (July 9, Manila Time) in Metepec, Mexico.

The 28-year-old Nery scored a second round technical knockout in front of his fellow Mexicans and his promoters from Zanfer Boxing.

The victory improved Nery, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) world super bantamweight champion, to 35 wins with 27 knockouts and one defeat. It was also a statement win for him as he guns to reassert himself back in the world title contention.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Saludar of Polomolok, South Cotabato dropped to a 33-7-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 23 knockouts.

Saludar is the seventh Filipino boxer that Nery defeated on the ring. Nery a well-known Filipino tormentor, defeated Jether Jether Oliva, John Mark Apolinario, Richie Mepranum, Raymond Tabugon, Arthur Villanueva, and Jason Canoy Manigos in the past.

He was also the former World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight world champion.

Nery is eyeing a comeback to challenge the current WBC super bantamweight title holder Stephen Fulton who has a scheduled bout against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue this year.

During the bout, Nery didn’t leave a breathing room for Saludar and immediately went for the kill. However, Nery suffered a small cut on his right eyebrow in the opening round.

Still, the cut didn’t bother him from displaying superb boxing skills that left Saludar clinging for dear life in every barrage of punches that Nery unleashed.

Nery hit Saludar with a solid left straight that downed the latter. Saludar quickly got up only to get cornered by Nery and got knocked down again.

The Mexican immediately went back into action and knocked Saludar down for the third time, prompting the referee to stop the bout at 1:17 mark of the second round.

