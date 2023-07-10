7 injured after bus rams into roadside store in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A drinking session in a roadside store in Carcar City on Monday, July 10, 2023, ended almost fatally after a passenger bus lost control and crashed into the establishment.

The accident happened along the Diversion Road in Sitio Cogon, Brgy. Poblacion around 4 a.m. on Monday, with at least seven individuals rushed to a nearby hospital, the Carcar City Police Station confirmed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, officer-in-charge of Carcar City Police, identified the victims as Rey Ybañez, Warren Plarisan, Vivian Abella, Martie Barangan, Johnar Ybañez, Jundy Barbieros, and Bon Roland Miñoza.

Most of the wounded happened to be customers at the store who were having a drinking spree, Sucalit added.

The driver of the bus, identified as Argey Sevellino Ogahayon, told investigators the bus came from Pinamungajan in the southwestern part of the province and was bound for the capital Cebu City at that time.

However, according to Ogahayon, he suddenly lost control of the vehicle while traversing Carcar City which led him to crash the bus into a nearby store.

Ogahayon is currently detained at Carcar City Police Station pending charges to be filed while police continue to conduct further investigation into the accident. /bmjo

