Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu tops San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament 

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | July 10,2023 - 11:43 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles emerged as the top team in the three-day 4th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup, which wrapped up on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Magis Eagles Stadium in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Ateneo de Cebu, the host team of the tournament, eked past the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 66-60, in the championship game to take the crown.

Team captain Jared Bahay again led the Magis Eagles with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

RJ Dacalos also had a solid outing after putting up double-double numbers of 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Lourdonnie Wedd Cuyos scored 14 points on top of six boards, three dimes, and two steals for the Baby Webmasters’ losing efforts.

Meanwhile, the visiting National Yi Lan School of Taiwan booked a decent third-place finish after narrowly beating the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 70-66.

Po Heng Wu led the visiting Taiwanese squad with his double-double outing of 18 points, 13 boards, one assist, and two steals.

His teammate Cheng Wu Yong had 15 points and Heng Ye chipped in 10 points.

The Baby Green Lancers were led by Khian Panerio’s 25-point outing.

