Police to conduct background check on collector who lost money in SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City will conduct further investigation on last week’s incident at the South Road Properties (SRP) where a collector reportedly lost P2 million in cash after his bag got destroyed while traversing the coastal highway.

This time, law enforcers wanted to learn more about the remittance collector, and the source of the P4 million cash that he was carrying that time.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said he has instructed personnel of the Mambaling Police Station to do a background check on the collector, identified as John Mark Barrientos.

During a press conference on Monday, July 10, Dalogdog told reporters that they questioned the decision of the collector to bring large sums of cash in an unsecured setup.

The collector also allegedly refused to divulge the name of the company that employed him to remit money, the police official added.

“Mao nay atong tutukan. Gi-direct na nato atong investigator nga i-background check ang maong collector or technician sa maong kiosk collector. Para mahibal-an nato og unsa to ug asa to gikan ang mga kwarta”, said Dalogdog.

Based on earlier reports from the police, Barrientos claimed to work as collector or technician for an electronic-wallet (e-wallet) kiosk in a mall.

It can be recalled that last July 4, motorists along the northbound lane of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) were surprised to find bank notes scattered on the highway.

The bills came from Barrientos’s bag that reportedly contained P4 million in cash. Its zipper got destroyed while he was driving along CSCR and in turn, the contents poured out onto the road.

According to the collector, at least P2 million had already been accounted for while P2 million more has remained missing.

As of Sunday, July 9, the Mambaling Police Station said only P44,000 of the cash was turned over to them.

RELATED STORIES

SRP CASH INCIDENT: Those who won’t return money of embattled collector may face legal consequences

PRO-7 joins SRP money probe, to help identify those who did not return cash

Only half of P4 million cash lost at SRP recovered 1 day after incident

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP