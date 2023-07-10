Ex-‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ contestant Mark Ken Mariscal dies in Davao City hit-and-run

Mark Ken Mariscal, a former contestant from “It’s Showtime’s” “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment, was killed after a hit-and-run accident in Davao City.

Mariscal was confirmed death at about 2:45 a.m. along Cabantian Road in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City.

Based on the police report, the 28-year-old singer riding pillion on a motorcycle being driven by one Ruben Borgonia. He was about to alight from the motorcycle for a bathroom break when he missed a step and fell on the ground.

Just then, an oncoming white vehicle began to appear. Borgonia said Mariscal tried to hail the vehicle to stop but it still went on its way and ran over the victim. Borgonia said the vehicle did not even stop to check on them.

Mariscal was then brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) but he was later declared dead on arrival.

Authorities are still investigating the identity of the driver, as of this writing.

His family also confirmed his death on Facebook on the same day, although full details are yet to be disclosed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we, the family of Mark Ken Mariscal, announce the passing of our dear son. It is so sudden that we are still in the process of accepting the fact that we can no longer be with him,” the post read.

“To the families, friends, colleagues and to all who have been part of Ken’s journey in this world and maybe touched by his kind soul, we can’t thank you enough for the messages of comfort and no words can express how [grateful] we are. We will be posting updates soon and again we thank you all,” the family statement further read.

Mariscal gained prominence after joining “Tawag ng Tanghalan” back in 2016, then returned two years later.

