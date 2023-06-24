World-Class Cinematic Expierience at SM Cinema, SM City Cebu

Upgraded and comfortable seats, a wider screen with better views, an advanced and precise sound system, mouth-watering snacks, and a fresh new vibe await you and your movie friends at the all-new SM Cinema, which opened its doors to Cebuano moviegoers at SM City Cebu last June 21, 2023.

Watching movies has never been better with SM Cinema at SM City Cebu. Watch for special discounts and deals that make your cinema experience more memorable and fun.

Being the country’s leader in movie entertainment, SM Cinema offers the best experience with its Regular Cinema, Director’s Club, and IMAX Theatre for your family to better enjoy movie adventures with its state-of-the-art movie screens, precision sounds, and comfortable seats.

Four Regular Cinemas

Equipped with spacious Opus fixed seats with cushioned headrests, soft foam backrests, and more comfortable legroom, the four newly opened cinemas can now cater to 512 viewers. Each regular cinema has a capacity of 125 guests with three designated seats for persons in wheelchairs.

Its Dolby 7.1 surround sound system makes a powerful audio encounter that can put you into the real action. At the same time, its state-of-the-art Laser Projector displays a spectacle of colors giving a precise and superb cinematic experience.

Two Director’s Club

In May 2023, SM Cinema at SM City Cebu opened two Director’s Clubs to the public, offering an A-List experience for moviegoers featuring an exclusive lobby with friendly staff that welcomes guests.

Extraordinary comfort awaits moviegoers featuring 96 premium soft recliner seats with spacious side tables for food & drinks and a specialized menu with a butler service through a service buzzer on each chair. Each Directors Club can seat 48 moviegoers. Here, movie screens are equipped with Laser Projector, a cutting-edge technology that offers the highest image quality, and Dolby Atmos for a more advanced sound system.

The only IMAX Theatre in Cebu

SM Cinema at SM City Cebu also offers a fun and exciting IMAX movie experience that can seat up to 394 moviegoers. Get closer to the action with an expansive view of crystal clear images from the scenes of your favorite movies and the thrill from the crisp sound with perfectly tuned audio of IMAX Precision Sound. Feeling like you are part of the scene is always better as IMAX takes you to the world of adventures, immersing the audience in every scene.

To learn more about SM Cinemas’ promos, deals, and exciting activities, visit www.smcinema.com < or visit SMCinema> on social media. Book your tickets now to experience the new thrill at the all-new SM Cinema at SM City Cebu.

