Venus Retrograde: Love and many more on the flipside

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cue in Mariah Carey’s iconic “We Belong Together” for the upcoming Venus Retrograde happening this July 22 to September 3.

But what is Venus Retrograde?

Ellen Paola, 27, a tarot card reader who has been practicing Vedic Astrology this year, explains what we can expect from the upcoming Venus Retrograde.

“Basically Venus is the planet of love, beauty, romance and arts. So when it is in retrograde, the things in the past may come back in your present moment regarding these things,” she said.

Blast from the past? Scary or lovely?

“For example, an old lover may come back and reconnect with you or you will start embarking on an activity that you used to love,” she added.

Venus retrograde happens every six years, and whatever is related to the planet Venus- and what people have done six years ago may come back.

So when the planet Venus is in retrograde maybe you can relate more to the famous line from Mariah’s’ “We Belong Together.”

“I didn’t know nothing

I was stupid, I was foolish

I was lying to myself.”

This may be a good thing to some, but to others, remember, a blast from the past may not require rekindling. /rcg

