Bohol-Cebu bridge: Firm offers to fund, build project, says Aumentado

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | July 12,2023 - 06:10 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A private firm has made an offer to Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado to fund the construction of a proposed bridge that could connect their province to Cebu.

Representatives of DTE Construction and Development Corporation, a Manila-based construction firm, visited Aumentado’s office on Friday, July 7, to present their offer.

BOT offer for Bohol-Cebu Bridge project

“Nakighinabi kanato ang mga representante sa DTE Construction and Development Corporation, ug ilang gipahibalo kanato ang ilang interes sa pagtukod og Bohol-Cebu Bridge pinaagi sa Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) project scheme,” the governor said in an advisory.

(We talked with representatives of DTE Construction and Development Corporation, and they informed us of their interest to build the Bohol-Cebu Bridge through a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) project scheme.)

As part of their commitment, the construction firm also promised to issue a performance bond amounting to P1 billion “isip pagsiguro nga desidido sila ug ang ilang foreign partner sa maong proyekto (as assurance that they and their foreign partner are determined to do the project).”

“Sa ilang proposal, dili kinahanglan nga magpagawas og pondo ang Kagamhanang Probinsyal,” Aumentado said.

(In their proposal, there is no need for the provincial government to release their own funds.)

Study Bohol-Cebu bridge project proposal

Following the meeting, Aumentado has directed Lawyer Handel Lagunay, the Provincial Legal Officer; and Lawyer John Titus Vistal, the Provincial Planning and Development Officer; to study the Bohol-Cebu Bridge Project proposal from DTE Construction.

“Kung kini maaprobahan, mas musayon ang atong pag-adto sa Cebu ug pagpauli. Mas mudaghan ang oportunidad nga makatabang sa pagpalambo sa atoang ekonomiya,” the governor said.

(If this will be approved, it will be easier for us to go to Cebu and back. This also means more opportunities to help grow our economy.)

RDC-7 priority project

In an earlier interview, Aumentado said he had not given up hope that the proposed Bohol-Cebu Bridge project would soon be implemented as he promised to also make this as one of the priority projects of the Central Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC-7).

Aumentado is the chairperson of the RDC-7.

/dbs

