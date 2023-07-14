Predator announces Predator League 2024 Philippine Qualifiers

MANILA (July 13, 2023) The Philippines’ most prestigious tournament circuit is back! The Predator League is returning, with the battleground extending to even further lands. A combined prize pool of Php 1 million and the highly coveted Predator Shield is at stake. To lift this prestigious trophy, teams will need to be masters of either of two disciplines: Dota 2 or Valorant.

The Predator League provides an avenue for young esports talents to grow their potential in the gaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, more than 15,000 teams from the Asia Pacific region have participated in the Asia Pacific Predator League.

This year’s trials are divided into three stages: the Qualifiers, the Group Stage, and the Grand Finals.



The Qualifiers will be held both online and onsite to provide aspiring esports players with opportunities to jumpstart their professional careers. Four offline qualifiers will be held across the Philippines – in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and NCR. In addition, four online qualifiers will be held open to anyone from the Philippines. Each victor will earn Php 5,000 as well as a spot on the Group Stage. These pocket tournaments will be held from July to September for Dota 2 and September to October for Valorant.

Once the challengers have been decided, they will be divided into two groups for the Group Stage. Teams will face each other in a best-of-one round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Grand Finals. The matches in the Group Stages will be livestreamed for fans to cheer on their team.



The top four teams will be duking it out in a LAN final in November, to show their grit and skill in front of a roaring live audience. A champion will be crowned for Dota 2 and Valorant and will be going home with not just the Predator Shield, but Php 250,000 as well. The runners-up will be awarded Php 100,000, and the 3rd and 4th placers will earn Php 55,000.

The Champions for Dota 2 and Valorant will also represent the Philippines in the Grand Final event early 2024. Details for the Grand Finals will be announced soon.

For more information and updates about Predator League, visit www.facebookcom/PredatorGamingPhilippines or the official website www.predator-league.com.