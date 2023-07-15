CBCP: It’s up to faithful how to pray ‘Our Father’

Whether raised, joined together or held by someone else’s hands, Catholic churchgoers may use any of these gestures in praying “The Lord’s Prayer” during Mass.

This was the official decision of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in response to calls of some prelates for an official declaration on the appropriate gesture while reciting or singing the “Our Father.”

Concurring with the CBCP, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said: “Let us respect the decision of the faithful on the gestures they take, whether raised, or joined hands, holding each other’s hands.”

“This should be done in harmony with the nature of the prayer and in deference to others who are present in the celebration,” he added.

