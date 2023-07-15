Magnolia nears PBA on Tour sweep after crushing Rain or Shine in Dumaguete

Magnolia moved two wins shy of sweeping the PBA On Tour after bucking a slow start to beat Rain or Shine, 103-88, on Saturday at Lamberto Macias Sports Complex in Dumaguete City.

Jio Jalalon’s all-around plays were among the reasons why the Hotshots stayed unbeaten after nine games in the exhibition series, finishing with 24 points, three rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Jerrick Ahanmisi hit four triples on his way to 18 points to also key another collective showing from Magnolia.

The victory came despite missing ace gunner Paul Lee due to a short trip to the United States.

The Hotshots also saw Rome Dela Rosa and David Murrell score in double figures and a combined 24 rebounds from Abu Tratter and Calvin Abueva.

Magnolia prevailed in the contest pitting two teams with the best records in the preseason.

Rain or Shine led by a high of 13 in the first half before Magnolia was able to take control and display its top form in the On Tour.

Jhonard Clarito’s 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals were enough to prevent Rain or Shine from suffering only its second loss of the exhibition campaign.

The duo of Gian Mamuyac and Andrei Caracut added 14 and 13 for the Elasto Painters.

The scores:

MAGNOLIA 103—Jalalon 22, Ahanmisi 18, Dela Rosa 13, Murrell 10, Barroca 9, Laput 8, Eriobu 5, Abueva 4, Tratter 4, Mendoza 4, Corpuz 0, Reavis 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 88—Clarito 15, Mamuyac 14, Caracut 13, Santillan 9, Asistio 9, Ildefonso 8, Belga 6, Ponferrada 5, Belo 5, Borboran 2.

Quarters: 18-27, 48-42, 76-72, 103-88.

