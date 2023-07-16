Guided by God’s Word

Somebody once said that some people need “atis therapy” to silence them a bit. How? Can a person speak while eating the atis fruit (sugar apple or sweetsop) which is so full of seeds? Just make sure though that the atis you give is not the seedless variety!

In today’s Gospel (Matthew 13:1-23), the Lord tells us in the Parable of the Sower the importance of the soil, the ground on which the seed is planted. The Word of God is good, powerful, and eternal, but it can be sown on thorny, rocky, shallow, or rich soil. Why is the Word of God not growing in us? Why does it wither? And why do we bear many or few fruits? It is the soil that can make or spoil.

There are some seeds that fall on the WAYSIDE. These are the seeds that fall on busy people, who are always in a hurry because they have “more important” things to do, many places to go, many deadlines to beat, and many people to meet. The Word of God is just by-passed, trodden underfoot or just put at the sides.

Seeds that fall on ROCKY SOIL are seeds that fall on rough and tough people, but who don’t have much soil. They hear the Word of God, but they don’t have roots. They lack depth, so they grow for a while, but they are weak and they wither when trials, persecutions, and temptations come.

Seeds that fall on THORNY SOIL are seeds that fall on people who have many worries and anxieties. They get overwhelmed by all kinds of issues and cares of this world, and the Word of God gets choked by their concerns for and demands of the material world.

Seeds that fall on RICH SOIL are seeds that fall on receptive and responsive people who allow themselves to be guided and led by the Holy Spirit. They are the people who grow and bear fruits.

At the end of our lives, when we report back to our Lord, may we come before Him not empty-handed. May we bring with us lots of love and good deeds in our hearts.

Lord, bless and prosper the work of our hands, but more so, increase the love in our hearts. Let this be our constant humble prayer.

God’s word is the life vest that keeps us afloat in the sea of trials and tribulations. It is the joy of the Lord that gives us courage and strength. I can humbly say that God’s word kept me strong and brave as I went through my cancer journey in 2018.

Picture this: Many of us have our noses below water because we are always looking down, focused on our problems, pains, and worldly concerns. But if we look up, we raise our noses above water, and we can breathe! Don’t forget to look up!

Also, many of us have our heads bowed, constantly looking at our phones and gadgets. Don’t forget to look up, and see the bigger and brighter world. Let the presence of God set us free, and lift us up.

“Your Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105) May the Word of the Lord continue to guide and lead us, strengthen and inspire us, as we journey through life.

Think about this: “Respect yourself, respect others. Walk your own path and leave others to walk their own. Respect all, don’t criticize, judge, or meddle. Love more, forgive more, give more hugs, live more intensely, and leave everything else in the Hands of our Creator.” (Pope Francis)

A Moment with the Lord. Lord, may Your word be our constant nourishment and guide. Amen.

