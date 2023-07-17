Husband determined to file adultery charges against wife caught with lover in Compostela inn

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 17,2023 - 11:01 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A husband is determined to file adultery charges against his wife, who was caught with a lover inside an inn in Compostela town, Cebu last Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Patrolman Alvin Moreno of the Compostela Police Station, in a phone interview on Monday, July 17, said the husband’s adultery charges against his 45-year-old wife was already forwarded to a court.

“Gi-inquest naman sila. Na [forward] naman ang kaso sa korte,” said Moreno. (They had undergone inquest proceedings. The case is already forwarded to a court.)

The identities of the persons involved are being withheld.

The 45-year-old husband caught his wife, a teacher, with her paramour, who is a motorcycle mechanic, inside an inn with the help of the police in Compostela.

READ: Teacher, mechanic jailed after husband catches them inside Compostela inn

Initial investigation by police showed that the motorcycle mechanic was a resident of Barangay Tayud in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

During the investigation, the husband told police that he noticed the unusual behavior of his wife since January this year.

Police also found out that the wife and her lover were classmates in high school.

The husband sought the help of the police after he saw his wife checking in with her paramour in an inn.

READ MORE: The impacts of cheating? A psychologist’s take on adultery

When the wife and her lover were caught naked inside the room.

When both were arrested, they were brought to the police station.

In the detention cell of the police station, the wife attempted to drink liniment oil.

Police officers tried to stop her but she managed to take in a little of the oil. She was brought to the hospital after the incident.

READ MORE: A priest’s take on why adultery happens: It’s a symptom of a bigger problem

Police believe the wife did that since she was too embarrassed for being caught with her lover.

As of writing, the wife is still in the hospital in Danao City.

Moreno told CDN Digital on Monday morning that they are still waiting for the doctor’s order to discharge the wife from the hospital. But he said the wife is already in stable condition.

On Sunday, July 16, Patrolman Renan Relampagos, desk officer of the Compostela Police Station, told CDN Digital that once the doctor will say that the wife can leave the hospital, the Compostela police will bring her at the police station where she will be detained.

READ MORE: Netizens on cheaters and their ‘kabits’: Pray for them

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP