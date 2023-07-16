Teacher, mechanic jailed after husband catches them inside Compostela inn

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 45-year-old teacher and her 47-year-old paramour, a motorcycle mechanic, landed in jail after they were caught by the teacher’s husband inside an inn in Compostela town in northern Cebu on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Police Captain Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo of the Compostela Police Station said that the 45-year-old husband, who is from a southwestern Cebu town, sought their assistance to arrest his wife, whom he saw checking in with her paramour in an inn in the town.

Caught inside inn

This was at 4:15 p.m. The husband accompanied by the policemen then went to the inn and asked the inn management to open the room where the wife and her lover were checked in.

There they caught the wife and her paramour naked inside the room.

They were given time to put their clothes on, and they were both arrested and brought to the police station.

Unexpected scene at police station

But at the police station, as the wife and her paramour were being processed to be detained at the station’s detention cell, the wife attempted to drink “liniment oil.”

“Ni attempt siyag inom og haplas. but immediately natabang ra man,” Patrolman Renan Relampagos, desk officer of the Compostela Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(She attempted to drink a “liniment oil” but she was immediately helped by the police officers there.)

She, however, succeeded in drinking a bit of the “liniment oil.”

She was then rushed to the Danao District Hospital where doctors declared her in stable condition.

Relampagos said that the wife must have been embarrassed at what she did and so she attempted to drink the liniment oil.

Unusual behavior of wife, a teacher, noticed

The police officer also said that the initial investigation showed that the motorcycle mechanic was a resident of Barangay Tayud in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

During the investigation, the husband told police that he noticed his unusual behavior of his wife in January this year.

“Pag January 2023, naa nana silay mga (alleged) communication, ang babaye ug ang lalaki ba, through Facebook,” Relampagos said.

(In January 2023, they already have (alleged) communications, the woman and her paramour, through Facebook.)

Teacher, mechanic high school classmates

Relampagos also said that the wife, who is a teacher, and the mechanic were also classmates in high school.

He also said that the husband also confirmed that his wife was a teacher.

On Saturday, July 15, the husband managed to track the wife’s whereabouts which ended in the scene at the inn.

Relampagos also said that the mechanic was detained at the Compostela Police Station detention cell.

Adultery raps set to be filed

He said that the husband was determined to file adultery charges against his wife and the mechanic.

He said he would file it on Monday, July 17.

As for the wife, Relampagos said that they would wait for the doctor’s advice on her health status.

“Kung muingon ang doktor nga pagawason na, amo tong dal-on dinhi sa police station unya diri e-detain,” he said.

(If the doctor will say that she can now leave the hospital, then we will bring her here at the police station where she will be detained.)

