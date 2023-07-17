CONSOLACION STABBING: Manhunt on for man who allegedly stabbed to death his live-in partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A manhunt is ongoing to capture a man accused of stabbing his live-in partner to death inside the house of their employer in Consolacion town last Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Police in Consolacion confirmed receiving information from a concerned citizen that a stabbing incident took place in a residential area in Brgy. Casili around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators arrived at the house of a certain Asuncion Locoson, 72, where they found a lifeless woman with multiple stab wounds on the front lawn.

The victim was identified as Perlita Cabanes, 37, who worked as a maid for Locoson.

According to Locoson, she was inside their house when she noticed Cabanes’ live-in partner, identified as Bernabe Biasca, standing on her front lawn with a blood-stained knife.

Alarmed, Locoson immediately ran outside but it prompted Biasca to flee the scene. There, she found Cabanes lying on the ground, bathe in her own blood.

The elderly then called help from her neighbors to send Cabanes to a nearby hospital. But later on, attending physicians declared her dead on arrival.

Police are currently conducting hot pursuit operation against Biasca as of this writing.

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Carcar police nab man, who stabbed, wounded another man during barangay fiesta

Cebu City police to go after culprits, who stabbed, left knife stuck in stray dog’s head

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP