Andrea Brillantes: ‘Lagi po akong tama’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Andrea Brillantes bears all as she talks about how her intuitions are always right.

In a recent vlog by Vice Ganda, the young actress was asked if she is can confront a ‘third party.’

Andrea answered confidently that she can.

WATCH: Here's a clip from Vice Ganda's recent vlog, where she interviewed young actress Andrea Brillantes about her love life. Vice asked Andrea a question about third party, and Andrea was all out in saying, her intuitions were never wrong.

“Ay, oo. Kaya ko po. Ang ano po kasi lagi kapag tatanungin siguro po yung ex ko, lagi nilang sasabihin na ako yung controlling, lagi ako yung possessive. Lagi akong tama, LAGI PO AKONG TAMA,” she said.

Andrea added that most of the time, her friends would apologize to her for siding with her ex-partners as she would later prove them wrong.

“Napapatunayan ko siya all the time!” she said.

She also recounted that after the breakup, many hidden things came to light that usually do not surprise her anymore.

But Andrea does not just go confront anybody without proof.

She assured Vice that she always has solid proof that is enough to back up her “accusations.”

Palaban? YAS!

/bmjo

