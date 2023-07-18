Man in Sibonga, Cebu confesses to killing his 72-year-old elder sister – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 54-year-old man from Sibonga, Cebu is now behind bars after he reportedly confessed to killing his elder sister.

The suspect, Mario Ramil Nadela, was arrested on Monday afternoon, July 17, 2023, for allegedly beating his 74-year-old sister identified as Avilina Nadela Alferez to death.

Sibonga Police Station chief Police Captain Fort Antony Valdez said they received a phone call from a concerned citizen around 3:48 p.m. informing them about a dead female person outside the house of the victim.

When they arrived, they found Alferez lifeless covered with a rubber mat, and lying on her own pool of blood. A bystander led police to Nadela, who told them that he was the victim’s younger brother.

According to Valdez, investigators later noticed Nadela’s suspicious behavior when they started questioning him. In particular, they asked him why he had visible bite marks on his left arm, and bruises on his head.

Blow to the head

The suspect initially hesitated to answer the police’s queries but eventually confessed to them that he killed Alferez, adding that they got into a heated altercation before the crime happened.

Nadela apparently admitted to hitting Alferez’s head with a hard object several times out of anger. Those blows resulted to the elderly woman sustaining severe injuries on her head.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), who processed the crime scene, confirmed that the victim had multiple serious wounds on her head.

Nadela is currently under the custody of the Sibonga Police Station. Meanwhile, the police said they are still investigating the motive and other circumstances of the crime.

Sibonga is a third-class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

