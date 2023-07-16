Barangay councilor killed in Sibonga accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A barangay councilor in Sibonga town, southern Cebu died in a road mishap that happened along the Sibonga-Dumanjug road on Saturday, July 15.

The victim was identified as Wilson Ortiz Antiquina, 38, was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened, according to Police Staff Sergeant Roland Napire.

Antiquina was a councilor of Brgy. Dugoan, Sibonga, said Police Captain Fort Antony Valdez, chief of the Sibonga Police Station.

According to Valdez, Antiquia was driving his motorcycle when he accidentally hit the road barrier that was placed on an unfinished road project along the Sibonga-Dumanjug road around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to the impact, Antiquina was thrown away from his motorcycle and crashed his head on the pavement, which caused severe head injuries.

Personnel of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Sibonga rushed Antiquina to Deiparine Community Hospital.

But he later on succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the attending physician.

Sibonga is a third-class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

Following Antiquina’s death, Napire is urging motorists to always prioritize their safety by wearing crash helmet.

“Among ika-advice ana nga aware lang gyud ta permi inig [byahe] ug mag sul-ob og helmet nya hinay lang sa padagan,” Napire said. | Paul Lauro and Angeline Bregondo, CTU Intern with Repoter Niña Mae Oliverio

/dcb

