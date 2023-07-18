Cebu Daily Newscast: Dead woman, tied and wrapped, found inside a box in Tisa, Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, July 18.

Residents and passersby near a subdivision in Brgy. Tisa thought it was just another box discarded on the street.

Then a street sweeper came to take it off the road and got the shock of his life.

Inside the box was a body of a dead woman.

A big price hike awaits motorists as oil companies announced they are increasing their pump prices by up to P2.10 per liter effective Tuesday, July 18.

In separate advisories, local oil companies said the price of gasoline will climb by P1.90 per liter and diesel by P2.10 per liter. Kerosene will increase by P1.80 per liter.

A husband is determined to file adultery charges against his wife, who was caught with a lover inside an inn in Compostela town, Cebu last Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Patrolman Alvin Moreno of the Compostela Police Station, in a phone interview on Monday, July 17, said the husband’s adultery charges against his 45-year-old wife was already forwarded to a court.

The Cebu Provincial Government is set to give a total of P103.5 million in subsidy to the 50 local government units (LGUs) that will join the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 this August in Carcar City.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that they will release subsidy worth P2 million to each LGU in the mainland, and P2.5 million for the seven island municipalities to prepare for their respective festival presentations, based on a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet.

