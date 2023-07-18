Cebu weather: Cloudy with rain in the next five days

CEBU CITY. Philippines—Cebu province is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and/or thunderstorms from Tuesday to Saturday, July 18 to July 22, 2023, the weather bureau said.

This is based on the five-day weather outlook by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas issued on Tuesday.

High chance of rain in Cebu

Engineer Al Quiblat Jr., chief of Pagasa Mactan, said that for the next three days, there would be high chances of heavy rains, particularly during the afternoon and evening

This is due to the effect of southwest monsoon/localized thunderstorms affecting Luzon and Visayas.

LPA to Tropical Cyclone

Pagasa has been monitoring a Low Pressure Area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this week.

As of 3 AM, the LPA was estimated at 810 kilometers East of Northeastern Mindanao, directly affecting the eastern portion of Mindanao.

The LPA does not have a direct effect yet in the country, according to Quiblat.

However, it is expected that by Friday, July 21, there will be a high chance that it will become a tropical cyclone.

No gale warning issued

Pagasa is still monitoring the movement of the LPA and has not yet issued a gale warning.

According to Quiblat, the wind is moving at 20-30 kilometers per hour, classified as light to moderate.

The temperature will range from 24 to 32 degrees in the next five days.

Thunderstorm Advisory

“So Friday and Saturday, makasanati na ta og cloudy skies and then mga scattered nga mga pag-uwan and naa gihapo’y mga chance nga dunay kusog nga pag-uwan, severe thunderstorms nga posibleng makamugnag baha og pagdahili sa yuta, ” Quiblat said.

(By Friday and Saturday, we can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and chances of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms that may cause floods and landslides.)

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Metro Cebu weather: Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers in the next five days

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP