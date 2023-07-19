Expect more rain in the coming days, Pagasa-Mactan says 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Light to moderate rain is expected in Central Visayas today July, 19, 2023 and tomorrow July, 20, the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat said in a phone interview that this is caused by an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

He also said they are monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The LPA is estimated at 110 kilometers East of Surigao City.

The LPA, Quiblat said, could turn into a storm within the next 24-48 hours

“So, sa Sabado sa Dominggo week over the weekend, nag expect ta ug mas kusog nga hangin nga 30-50 kilometers per hour, moderate to rough. Delikado sa mga gagmay’ng sakyanang pandagat.” Quiblat told CDN Digital.

(So by Saturday and Sunday, week over the weekend, we are expecting heavy winds for over 30-50 kilometers per our, moderate to rough, which is dangerous for small boats.)

“Pero sa pagkakaron, it’s too early to tell kung maka issue ‘ba ta og gale warning.” he added.

(But for now, it’s too early to tell if there will be an issuance of gale warning.)

