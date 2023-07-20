Barangay councilor nabbed in San Fernando buy bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A barangay councilor from San Fernando town, southern Cebu was among those arrested in a drug bust last Wednesday, July 19.

The San Fernando Police Station confirmed that they arrested two men during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Pitalo around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Dennis Sarucam Caballero and Isabelo Umpad Diolan, the latter being a barangay councilor of Brgy. Sangat, also in San Fernando.

Based on San Fernando Police’s report, enforcers, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), initially targeted Caballero.

Caballero was tagged as a street-level drug peddler. But when enforcers arrived at the scene in Brgy. Pitalo to carry out the buy-bust, they saw him with Diolan.

Police seized a total of five, small rectangular, heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected as “shabu” from Caballero.

They also confiscated two similar sachets, weighing 0.48 grams and with a street value of P3,264 from Diolan.

Both Caballero and Diolan will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act. 9165).

The former will be charged for distributing them while the latter for possession, police said.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located 40 kilometers south of Cebu City. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Single mother caught with P340,000 shabu in Cebu City buy bust

HVT arrested in Mandaue City buy bust

50 cops face raps over P6.7-billion drug raid cover-up – Abalos

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP