EJ Obiena rises to world No. 2 in men’s pole vault

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena rose to the world No.2 in the men’s pole vault rankings.

The Filipino pole vaulter, previously world No.3, surpassed American Chris Nilsen for the second spot as he garnered 1,432 ranking points — four points ahead of the latter.

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden remained the runaway top pole vaulter with 1,569 points.

“Your very own skinny kid from Tondo, alumni of CKSC and UST, is now WORLD NUMBER TWO,” said Obiena in a post on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible, and my deepest gratitude to those who went to war so that I could continue this dream. This is not just my accomplishment alone, but everyone’s,” he added.

READ: EJ Obiena re-sets Asian record with 6m breakthrough for gold in Norway

Obiena has been on a roll this year after recently ruling the Asian Athletics meet with a new record 5.91 meters, surpassing his previous 5.71 m back in 2019.

The 27-year-old pole vaulter already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, his second straight appearance in the Summer Games, after clearing 5.82 m in the BAUHAUS-Galan leg of the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden.

Last June, the Filipino also joined the exclusive “six-meter club” as he became the first Filipino and Asian to clear six meters to rule the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway.

” Maraming salamat 🙏 Pilipinas sa pagkakataon na iwagayway ang iyong diwa. This dreamer dares to dream,” Obiena also said.

Obiena also dominated in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last May, setting a new meet record with 5.65m for his third gold medal in the biennial tournament.

RELATED STORIES:

Paris ticket booked, EJ Obiena keeps plan simple: ‘Don’t do anything stupid’

Legend-maker Vitaly Petrov will plan EJ Obiena’s Olympic blueprint at season’s end

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP