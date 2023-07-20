Cute kid from Balamban, Cebu selling bottled water is going viral

CEBU, Philippines—A father’s Tiktok video of his cute two-year-old son selling bottled water to graduates in Balamban, Cebu went viral on social media.

As of Thursday, July 20, 2023, the video of Shane Briane Sumalo of his son helping them sell bottled water to students preparing to attend their graduation has gained 1 million views, 98,300 likes, and has been shared 847 times. There were also 1,928 who added the video to their “favorites.”

Shane and Gildamae clarified that they do not tell their son to sell water on a daily basis. They said he does this on his own will and just for fun.

“Kami, wala me nag sugo niya nga pa tindahon. Siya mismo [ganahan]. Kami, nag luto mi sa kusina, na amaze ug na shock mi kay naka ingon ana among anak. Sguro murag na catch up pud niya nga maninda kay everyday siya diri sa carenderia namo, bisag mangeskwela me sa akong asawa, naa ra siya diri sa carenderia permi,” Shane said.

(We didn’t tell him to sell. He just likes to do it. We were cooking in the kitchen and were just amazed and shocked to find out that he was already selling water. I think he learned to do that because we sell food everyday in our store even if we have classes. He’s always here with us in our eatery.)

Shane and his wife sell food in an eatery in Balamban, which is around 50 kilometers east of Cebu City through the Transcentral Highway.

Shane said he took the video on July 12, when the Nangka National High School had their graduation ceremony at the Balamban Complex.

He said his son stayed on the spot for quite some time until it rained.

Kaikai is Shane and Gildamae’s only child.

The parents said Kaikai, aside from his fondness in selling stuff, is also into praising and showing his faith to Senior Sto. Niño.

