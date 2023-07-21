LIVE UPDATES: Tropical depression Egay

These are updates on tropical depression Egay, which is the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country in 2023 and the second in July.

The low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau east of Southern Luzon has now developed into a tropical depression, locally named Egay.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a Facebook post on Friday morning that the LPA intensified and became a cyclone at 8 a.m.

Based on the 11 am advisory of Pagasa, the center of TD Egay is estimated at 900 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

TD Egay is the country’s fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country in 2023 and the second in July.

The previous TD was Dodong, which was experienced early July.

