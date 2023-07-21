CamSur 5150 moved to February 2024 due to volcanic activity in Mount Mayon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the unpredictable volcanic activity in Mount Mayon, Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) officially moved the much-awaited CamSur 5150 and Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint triathlon event to another date.

SEI said in a social media post on Thursday, July 20, that it will move the August 6, 2023 race to February 11, 2024.

But the participants of the upcoming triathlon can still race this year as SEI has given them the option to transfer their entry to the September 10, 2023, 5150 Dapitan Triathlon which features the same distance.

“We would like to inform you of the decision of the Province of Camarines Sur to postpone the 5150 Triathlon CamSur to Sunday 11 February, 2024, due to the recent activities of Mayon Volcano. Though CamSur is not currently directly affected, the airport where most participants will land is in Legaspi City,” SEI said on Thursday.

“All registered participants will be provided options in the postponement of the 2023 5150 CamSur and the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint CamSure,” it added.

The airport in Legazpi City, where most participants will land before they head to Camarines Sur, is approximately 12-kilometers away from Mayon Volcano. With recent volcanic activities in the area, the Province of Camarines Sur is taking precautionary measures.

The 5150 CamSur was one of the most anticipated triathlon races in the Philippines this year since this was also the first venue of the Ironman 70.3 held in 2009.

The August 6 event supposedly promised to have a grander and bigger race since it was a “homecoming” for the Philippines’ first Ironman 70.3 race since it moved to Cebu in 2012.

Organizers said that those who want to transfer their entry to the 5150 Dapitan race can still enjoy the same exciting triathlon event. The 5150 race features an Olympic-distance triathlon with 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run.

