Sea travel suspended in some Bicol areas due to Egay

LEGAZPI CITY – Sea travel in some areas in the Bicol region was suspended on Sunday, July 23, as Severe Tropical Storm Egay brought rough seas along the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, Coast Guard Lieutenant Esperanza Lazaro of Catanduanes Station said all small watercraft with 250 gross tonnages or less were advised not to venture into the sea because of the expected strong gale force wind.

The larger vessels were also alerted of possible big waves and rough seas.

In Camarines Sur, Coast Guard Commander Brummel Magalong also suspended the operation of the same type of vessels as Egay was also expected to affect the northern coast of the province.

In Sorsogon, Coast Guard Commander Christian Jazmin said all small watercraft with 250 gross tonnages below plying the eastern seaboard routes of the province were also advised not to venture out into the sea.

In Daet town in Camarines Norte, Mayor Benito Ochoa has ordered a “no sailing policy” on Saturday, July 22, for small sea vessels.

“This is to ensure the safety of our constituents, especially the fisherfolk, from the storm,” Ochoa said in an advisory.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin that Egay has intensified into a severe tropical storm while moving westward over the Philippine Sea.

It was last monitored 610 kilometers (km) east of Daet town in Camarines Norte, moving 15 kilometers per hour (kph) and carrying maximum sustained winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph.

Pagasa said wind signals may be hoisted in some areas in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas on Sunday.

