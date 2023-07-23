1 dead, 3 hurt in 2 road accidents in Balamban, Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One person was killed while three others were injured in two separate road accidents involving two light trucks and motorcycles in Balamban town and in Danao City on Saturday, July 22.

The first accident happened at past 8 a.m. in National Highway, Barangay Cantuod, Balamban town in western Cebu where an Isuzu Elf crashed into a motorcycle on the opposite lane.

3 hurt in Balamban accident

The traffic investigator of the Balamban Police Station in his report identified those injured as the motorcycle driver, Jonesa Sorela, 32, and her backriders — her sister-in-law, Anilyn Sorela, and Jonesa’s eight-year-old daughter.

The policeman said that the two women and child suffered cuts and bruises in the accident. The three victims were also residents of Barangay Nangka, Balamban town.

The truck driver, on the other hand, who was identified as Dionesio Alinghawa Jr., 28, of Barangay Sing-sing, Balamban, was detained at the Balamban Police Station after the accident.

Isuzu Elf lost its brakes

Investigation showed that the truck was heading south when its brakes suddenly malfunctioned.

Alinghawa told police that it was at this point that he lost control of the truck and his only option then was to crash the truck and he swerved to the opposite lane heading to the opposite side of the road.

He said that as he swerved to the left he also hit the motorcycle on the opposite lane, which was driven by Sorela, dragging the motorcycle as the truck slammed at the side of the house and stopped.

Fortunately, the victims only suffered cuts and bruises in the collision.

Settled amicably, drier released

Police Staff Sergeant Christian Estan of the Balamban Police Station told CDN Digital today in a phone interview that the truck driver, Alinghawa, was released in the early afternoon on July 22 or a few hours after the accident.

Estan said that the truck driver and the victims amicably settled after the former assured the latter that he would pay for their medical expenses as well as the damage to the motorcycle.

Motorcycle also overloaded

Aside from that, the motorcycle driver also violated the overloading rule.

Estan said that having two back riders was not actually allowed.

“Kana siya, nahug na gyud to’g overloading pud. Sobra naman sa capacity, dapat duha ra man [ang drayber ug ang angkas] sa motor, he said.

(What she did also would fall into overloading. Her capacity was already more than what was allowed. There should only be two (a driver and a passenger) on the motorcycle.)

Danao accident: 1 dead

At late evening on the same day, July 22, another road accident happened also involving a light truck and a motorcycle.

This time it happened in Danao City in northern Cebu at past 10 p.m.

There was 1 dead in the accident — an 18-year-old man after a light truck crashed into the motorcycle he was driving from behind in Barangay Taytay, Danao City.

The Danao Police Station identified the victim as Almer Jon Manco, the motorcycle driver, a resident of Purok 4, Barangay Tuburan, Danao City.

Reynaldo Castro, 56, the driver of the light truck, a Mitsubishi Canter, which was transporting chicks, surrendered to police after the accident.

Truck slammed into back of motorcycle

Initial investigation showed that the 18-year-old Manco was traveling south, and when he reached Barangay Taytay, the truck crashed into the back of the motorcycle.

This threw Manco off his motorcycle and he landed hard on the pavement, causing multiple injuries in his body, which resulted to his death.

Castro surrendered to police after the accident. He was detained at the Danao City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

He would likely face a charge of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

/dbs

