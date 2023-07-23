Dalogdog wrests WBF regional title with a split decision win versus Chinese foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Angilou “Pinoy Ali” Dalogdog stormed back from a fourth round knockdown to win the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific flyweight title against Chinese Longyi Hu in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 11,” on Saturday evening in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Dalogdog, a native of Tagbilaran City, won the WBF regional title against the gritty and tough Hu via split decision. Two judges scored the bout 96-93 and 95-94 for Dalogdog, while one judge saw the bout 95-94 in favor of the visiting Chinese slugger.

The victory improved Dalogdog’s unbeaten record to eight wins with two knockouts.

Hu, who is from Chengdu, China, suffered his second loss with six wins and two knockouts.

During the bout, Dalogdog started off impressively, tagging Hu with accurate combinations as the latter kept moving forward to pressure the Boholano boxer.

Dalogdog continued to throw his accurate combinations until Hu cut his distance and forced him to fight toe-to-toe.

Hu and Dalogdog then engaged in fierce back-and-forth battle that put the crowd on their feet. Dalogdog managed to pin Hu against the ropes numerous times, while launching combinations.

However, Dalogdog wss caught with a right straight in the middle of the fourth round which resulted to a knockdown.

Dalogdog quickly got back up and desperately fought back, but wasn’t able to knockdown Hu.

Instead, Hu gained momentum in the later rounds, and continued to pressure Dalogdog by moving forward and throwing haymakers at the same time.

The same scenario of Dalogdog and Hu engaging in a toe-to-toe seesaw battle continued in the ensuing rounds.

In the two final rounds, both boxers were already showing exhaustion, with Dalogdog landing the cleaner punches, while trying to move away from Hu who still kept pressing forward.

In the end, Dalogdog prevailed with a close split decision.

It was also a fitting redemption for PMI Bohol Boxing Stable after one of its boxers, Shane Gentallan, was knocked out by Hu’s stablemate DianXing Zhu in the final seconds of the 10th round last May in Guindulman, Bohol.

