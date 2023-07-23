Shabu worth P2,380 sends brother and sister to jail in Carcar
CEBU CITY, Philippines — For P2,380 worth of suspected shabu, two siblings — an elder brother and his younger sister — will have to serve time in jail and be farther away from their families for a while.
This is because they were caught allegedly selling six sachets of suspected shabu in Sitio Laray, Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City on Saturday, July 22.
READ: Central Visayas: Weeklong police operations yield P36M shabu; slight dip in crimes noted
Siblings identified
Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, Carcar Police Station chief, in a report identified the siblings as Raffy Gentalan, 37 years old, Gretchen Gentalan, 27 years old.
Sucalit described the two as street level individuals and newly identified drug personalities in the city.
According to the police officer who lead the team conducting the buy-bust operation against the siblings, that they placed the brother and sister under surveillance for a week before they did the anti-illegal drug operation against them.
READ: P21.9M ‘shabu’ seized from carpenter in Dauis, Bohol
Buy-bust probe
Investigation showed that the Gentalans were arrested during a buy-bust operation at past 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Police handcuffed them after they found the illegal drugs in their possession and confiscated these drung the anti-illegal drug operation.
READ: Single mother caught with P340,000 shabu in Cebu City buy bust
Seized shabu
Policemen from Drug Enforcement Unit of the Carcar Police Station said that the suspected illegal drugs taken from the suspects weighed 0.35 grams and had a market value of P2,380.
The Gentalans, who were from Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City, were detained at the Carcar City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.
Carcar City is a fifth class city in the Province of Cebu. It is located at least 40 kilometers south of Cebu City. | Paul Lauro with Angeline Bregondo, CTU Intern
RELATED STORIES
Cebu City MOD head: 2 JOs filmed using shabu were already terminated in June
P4M ‘shabu’ seized in 2-day police operations in Cebu City
Cops nab 2 men for selling P3-M worth of shabu in Cavite
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.