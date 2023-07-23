Shabu worth P2,380 sends brother and sister to jail in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For P2,380 worth of suspected shabu, two siblings — an elder brother and his younger sister — will have to serve time in jail and be farther away from their families for a while.

This is because they were caught allegedly selling six sachets of suspected shabu in Sitio Laray, Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City on Saturday, July 22.

Siblings identified

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, Carcar Police Station chief, in a report identified the siblings as Raffy Gentalan, 37 years old, Gretchen Gentalan, 27 years old.

Sucalit described the two as street level individuals and newly identified drug personalities in the city.

According to the police officer who lead the team conducting the buy-bust operation against the siblings, that they placed the brother and sister under surveillance for a week before they did the anti-illegal drug operation against them.

Buy-bust probe

Investigation showed that the Gentalans were arrested during a buy-bust operation at past 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police handcuffed them after they found the illegal drugs in their possession and confiscated these drung the anti-illegal drug operation.

Seized shabu

Policemen from Drug Enforcement Unit of the Carcar Police Station said that the suspected illegal drugs taken from the suspects weighed 0.35 grams and had a market value of P2,380.

The Gentalans, who were from Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City, were detained at the Carcar City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Carcar City is a fifth class city in the Province of Cebu. It is located at least 40 kilometers south of Cebu City. | Paul Lauro with Angeline Bregondo, CTU Intern

