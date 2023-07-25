Pagara to fight Russian boxer in Kazakhstan in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super bantamweight champion “Prince” Albert Pagara will take on Alexey Mazur of Russia on August 30, 2023, in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Pagara confirmed it to CDN Digital that he would indeed fight the Russian prospect.

This will be Pagara’s fourth time to fight abroad and his first Russian opponent in the ring.

READ: Pagara mauls, forces foe to quit in 4th round in comeback fight

Eight-fight winning streak

The 29-year-old Pagara who is based in Lilo-an town, north Cebu is on an eight-fight winning streak since 2016.

He has a record of 34 wins, 24 knockouts and one defeat which completely dwarf’s Mazur’s undefeated record of 8-0 with five knockouts.

However, Mazur’s young record is quite deceiving since this 32-year-old Russian has just turned professional in 2018, from a very successful amateur career.

READ: ‘Prince’ Pagara returns to ring after two-year break

Mazur, Russia’s national champion

Mazur is Russia’s National Champion in 2015. He bagged the gold medal in the 2015 Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Boxing Championships and also won various national-level boxing tournaments.

Pagara will be his first Filipino opponent. His most previous bout was against Colombian Franklin Manzanilla where he won by unanimous decision in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Pagara and Mazur will fight in a 134-pound catch weight or 61kg based on the contract shared by the former. Their bout will be a non-title and is scheduled for two trounds.

This will be the Filipino boxer’s first fight for 2023. He was last seen in the ring last November 5 when he fought fellow Filipino Allan Villanueva in Talisay City, south Cebu. Pagara won by a fourth round stoppage.

