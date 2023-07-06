Jaguars lead Cesafi Esports League pre-season tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars are currently leading in both the Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Valorant in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) pre-season tournament.

The pre-season tournament, which formally opened last month will run until July 29, as part of the preparation for the CEL’s regular season that will formally open on September 2, according to tournament director Ryan Abarquez Balbuena.

Games are currently held at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

The Jaguars have remained undefeated in the Valorant competition with three wins in Group A, while its Mobile Legends team has a 3-1 (win-loss) card, also in Group A.

UCLM (2-1) and USP-F (1-2) are trailing USJ-R at the second and third places, respectively, while UP-Cebu remains winless in the Valorant competition’s Group A.

In Group B, UCLM remains unbeaten at 3-0, while CIT-U occupies the second slot with its 2-1 record. CEC (1-2) is on third place while UV (0-3) is at the bottom.

Meanwhile, trailing USJ-R in Group A of the Mobile Legends competition is the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (2-2), followed by University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) (1-1).

The University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) and University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu are still winless.

Group B’s leading squads are the CIT-U and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, both with a 2-0 slate. UCLM and University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors are both winless.

On Saturday, UP Cebu and USP-F will face each other in the Mobile Legends competition at 9 a.m., while USC and UCLM squares off at 10 a.m.. Five more matches will be featured on Saturday at the CIT-U campus.

According to Balbuenas, the Mobile Legends and Valorant competitions have alternating schedules every weekend for the whole month of July.

