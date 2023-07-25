Coach Rasmo on UP Cebu basketball team: We’ll focus on small ball, run and gun game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multi-titled high school basketball coach Rommel Rasmo will run a different system with the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in their debut in the men’s basketball of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) in September.

The UP Cebu Fighting Maroons has been making a lot of noise in the local sports scene, particularly in Cesafi, after announcing its varsity sports program.

They formally entered Cesafi last year in a modest way by competing in various sports, including Esports, but not in basketball.

However, Cebuano basketball fans will finally get the chance to see what the Cebuano version of the Fighting Maroons can bring on the hardcourt in the 23rd Cesafi season.

Coach Rasmo: Small ball system

For Rasmo, they will have a small ball system that will focus on runs and guns, considering they don’t have a decent big man.

“It’s a different system in UP Cebu. Honestly, we run different offenses and defenses, it’s a different system. As we look at the roster because we don’t have a legitimate big man, mostly are guards and wings which are all athletic, di ko pwede madala yung system ng (I could not bring the system of) Sacred Heart, kasi syempre maliliit (because, of course, they are small players),” Rasmo told CDN Digital.

“Pero sabi nga ni coach Pido Jarencio, talagang papawisan yung magiging opponent namin,” he said.

(But coach Pido Jarencio said that our opponent will really sweat it out when they go against them.)

Full huddle

Rasmo said that they had their full huddle two weeks ago, as most of his recruited players had to deal with their academics before the end of the school year last month.

“Last week lang kami nabuo kay syempre may mga bagong recruits, may mga fresh graduates, yung iba mga transferee. Last week lang natapos school nila,” said Rasmo, who led Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) to multiple Cesafi high school basketball titles.

(We only were complete last week because, of course, there are new recruits, there are fresh graduates, others were transferees. It was only last week that they finished their schooling.)

“Pero I’m happy sa improvement namin kahit maliit lang kami. What’s important sabi nga is the progression nandun. Also, I’m happy lang that all of them are athletic. Syempre, kinuha namin yung mga players na makakadefend sa mga big men ng opponent namin,” he said.

(But I’m happy with our improvement, eventhough we are small. What’s important as what the saying goes is that the progression is there. Also, I’m happy that all of them are really athletic. Of course, we recruited those players who can defend against the big men of our opponent.)

Roster of Coach Rasmo

A glimpse of Rasmo’s roster includes three former SHS-AdC players such as Rafael Arradaza, Brandon Sainz, and Miguel Dosayla.

Also, Rasmo said that he also recruited several players from San Fernando Buffalos, particularly Kent Joshua Cabanlit and former USJ-R Jaguar JZ Dizon.

Rasmo said that they also recruited other players from Butuan, but they don’t have players as tall as 6-foot-5, which is their main concern in their debut in Cesafi.

Potential contender

Still, Rasmo is optimistic that his team will be contenders in the future.

“I’m excited, I believe our team in UP has the potential that can be a contender in Cesafi. As of now, we have to prepare and improve everything. We’re taking baby steps right now, but rest assured we’ll be ready in September,” Rasmo said.

Joining him on the sideline with the Fighting Maroons are his assistant coaches Francis Aoquico, Sai Bacalso, and former Ateneo Eaglet Joboy Tuason.

/dbs

