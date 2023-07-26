Typhoon Egay makes landfall in Aparri, Cagayan, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Egay (international name: Doksuri), which has weakened into a typhoon, made landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan, around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said, Egay might also make another landfall over northwestern Cagayan as it moves westward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

Egay was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph, Pagasa added.

Due to the typhoon’s strong winds and rains, Pagasa raised wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 4

The northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes), including the Babuyan Islands

The northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela)

The northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Pasuquin, Vintar, Bacarra)

TCWS No. 3

Batanes

The rest of Cagayan

The rest of Apayao

The northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

The northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, Bangued, La Paz, San Juan, Dolores, Tayum, Lagangilang, Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bucay, San Isidro, Sallapadan)

The rest of Ilocos Norte and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan)

TCWS No. 2

Isabela

The rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The rest of Abra

The rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

TCWS No. 1

Metro Manila

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Zambales

Bataan

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

The northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

The northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

The northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

The northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

Pagasa said Egay is forecast to further weaken by the end of the week and exit the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday morning.

It also said that outside the PAR region, Egay will traverse the Taiwan Strait and make landfall in the vicinity of Fujian, China, by Friday morning.

