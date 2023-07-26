Money and superstition

Listening to the catalog of achievements and promises made in the President’s State of the Nation Address bored me. The speech just rattled on like the white noise you see on TV when the station signs off, with emphasis at important points signaled by changes in the President’s tone, pitch, and volume so people would know when to clap. I tuned in late and wondered if some humor was deployed at the opening. I also wondered if the pool of speechwriters dug deep into Philippine proverbs to make a point. It is significant that we do not have proverbs that explicitly refer to money, then as now, as it is considered crass to talk about money. Proverbs associated with money then underscored positive Filipino values. Thrift and savings: “Kung may tinanim, may aanihin.” (You reap what you sow.) “Kung may isinuksok, may madudukot.” (You reap what you save.) “Ubos-ubos biyaya, pagkatapos nakatunganga.” (Using up your good fortune leaves you wanting.)

Earning from hard and honest work: “Daig nang maagap ang masipag. (Industry trumps hard work.) “Ang kita sa bula, sa bula rin mawawala.” (Easy come, easy go.)

Then there is the value of patience, perseverance, and resilience: “Pag may tiyaga, may nilaga.” (With patience there is soup, better rendered, I think, as “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”) “Kapag maikli ang kumot, matutong mamaluktot.” (Live within your means.)

Hope is also referenced: “Kung may hirap ay may ginhawa.” (When there is difficulty, there is hope.) “Habang may buhay, may pag-asa.” (There is hope while there is life.)

And when all else fails, just trust in God: “Nasa Diyos ang awa, nasa tao ang gawa.” (God helps those who help themselves.)

In terms of beliefs and superstitions, a lot has been compiled into two volumes by the Jesuit Francisco Demetrio. Night is always bad, especially for money: Counting money, paying debts, giving or exchanging money at night brings bad luck. Sweeping at night drives off money and good luck. I do not pay for anything on Mondays, the start of the work week. I don’t issue checks, transact online, or shell out money on Mondays to preserve funds for the rest of the week. Bad luck from this is described as “na-lunis-an.” The start of the year is also important: Giving or spending money on New Year or Good Friday brings bad luck. Paying debts on New Year or Good Friday brings bad luck. During New Year, open the front door of the house and throw coins inwards for good luck the rest of the year. The coins are left on the floor for a day, collected and kept, these are not spent but kept in a wallet or bag for luck and prosperity the rest of the year.

In the Philippines, we not only have the longest Christmas in the world, but we also have two New Years: one based on the Gregorian calendar that has Jan. 1 as the start of a new year, then there is Chinese lunar new year that is variable. The Chinese think round things mimic coins or money so wear polka dot prints on your clothes for New Year for good luck. Use polka dot print bed covers for New Year for good luck. Use new, red underwear during the Chinese New Year for good luck.

Use your right hand when you pay, and the left to receive money. Arrange your banknotes in your wallet portrait side up, arranged by denomination from lowest to highest. By ascending serial numbers if possible. Giving an empty wallet or purse as a gift is bad luck, put some money in it for luck. Giving shoes to another person is bad luck. The recipient must “buy” the shoes from the giver with a token coin. Giving sharp or pointed objects to another person is bad luck. Finding a coin on the street is not good luck, it must be picked up and donated to church or you will lose more than you found. Finding a coin on the street is good luck, the coin must be kept unspent in a wallet or purse to attract luck.

Part of the Filipino wedding has the groom presenting 13 coins or arras into the cupped hands of the bride as a sign that he will provide for the home. It is bad luck if a coin or coins fall to the floor from either the groom’s or bride’s hands. That explains why commercially available arras are presented in a small cloth bag or the coins are soldered under a miniature crown. Arras should be kept as a souvenir and not spent. Doing so will bring bad luck.

I try and follow all these and more, but why am I so poor?

Comments are welcome at aocampo@ateneo.edu

