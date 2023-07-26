Willie Nepomuceno, veteran stand-up comic and satirist, dies at 75

Willie Nepomuceno, known for his intelligent and uproarious impersonations of prominent local personalities, died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was 75.

Nepomuceno’s passing was confirmed by his family through a statement released on the veteran comedian’s Facebook page.

“To our family, loved ones, and friends, it is with deep sadness and heavy heart to announce the passing of our beloved father, WILLIE NEPOMUCENO on July 26, 2023, at the age of 75. He has peacefully joined our creator,” it read.

“Details of his wake will be announced soon,” it added. “We ask for your continued prayers. Thank you very much.”

Wilsson, Nepomuceno’s son, also paid tribute to his dad through a separate Facebook post, recalling the memories and laughters they shared, as well as the lessons the comedian taught him.

“Farewell, Tatay. Though it’s incredibly hard to say goodbye, I am grateful for the time we had together,” Wilsson wrote. “Your love, guidance, and presence in my life have shaped me into the person I am today.”

“Thank you, Tatay, for your unwavering love and for being an incredible father,” he added. “Your legacy will forever be engraved in my heart. Rest well, knowing that you are deeply loved and missed.”

Some of the personalities Nepomuceno impersonated include former Philippine presidents Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada and Benigno Aquino III. — JMS

