Mayor Rama vetoes ‘Cebu City Heritage District Ordinance of 2023’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has vetoed and returned to the City Council the unsigned City Ordinance (CO) 2690, which designates the downtown area of the city as a heritage district and creates a Cebu City Heritage District Council.

Not questioning the intent of the ordinance, the mayor’s concern and proposed amendment, however, was to the proposed composition of the Cebu City Heritage District Council, which, under the CO 2690, is in charge to manage the Cebu City Heritage District.

Rama suggested that the heritage district council be led by the City Mayor or his authorized representative rather than the City Vice Mayor or City Mayor “in order to respect the prerogative of the Chief Executive.”

READ: Cebu City Heritage District proposed

The mayor, in his letter addressed to Vice Mayor Garcia, dated June 15, 2023, said the proposed composition of the heritage district council, based on the unsigned CO 2690, authored by Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, is “highly impractical and nonviable.”

“While the laudible intent of the Honorable Members of the Sangguniang panlungsod in preserving and conserving our historical and cultural heritage is deeply recognized, however, such item in Section 7 of such Ordinance is highly impractical and nonviable,” Rama said in his letter.

“Given that the bulk of responsibilities and duties of the City Mayor is immense as the Leader of the City, he should be granted a wide latitude of choice and discretion in appointing an authorized representative whom he sees to be best fit and qualified for the position,” he added.

A copy of the letter was included in the city council’s regular session agenda on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

CDN Digital tried to get the side of Vice Mayor Garcia, but received no response as of this writing. Garcia also sits as the chairman of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC).

Under the vetoed CO 2690, the Cebu City District Heritage Council will be headed by the city mayor or the vice mayor, while its members will be composed of the chairman of the CHAC, head of the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office, head of the tourism office, head of the Cebu City Parks and Playgrounds, three representatives from the business sector to be appointed by the city mayor and four representatives from the civil society organizations.

Meanwhile, Rama said that he was not apprised when the ceremonial signing of the City Ordinance 2690 last May 25, 2023 was held. He also said that the official copy of the ordinance was not served prior to the event nor was he informed that a ceremonial signing will take place, giving him no reasonable time to review the ordinance prior the signing.

The official copy of the said ordinance, he said, was only transmitted and served to the Office of the Mayor on June 5.

The vetoed CO 2690 consists of the following areas and boundaries:

Starting from the intersection of V. Rama Ave. and N. Bacalso Street, proceeding to P. del Rosario Street, then to Imus Street, and continuing to the intersection with General Maxilom Ave. and Tejero Creek. The district includes the area up to the endpoint of Tejero Creek at Pier CPA, then along the CPA shoreline up to the boundary line of Barangay Sto. Niño, and along the shoreline to Quezon Blvd. It also covers Abellana Street, the intersection of Gen. Gines Street, the intersection with R. Magsaysay Street, and the intersection with JM Basa Street, before returning to the starting point of V. Rama-N. Bacalso intersection.

The vetoed ordinance also aims to enact policies that safeguard existing cultural assets of the city and “encourage a harmonious blend of old and modern elements.”

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Creative, heritage, and business districts eyed for Cebu City’s waterfront

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP