Ex-convict hacks own father dead, claims hallucination

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 26,2023 - 02:11 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 50-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly hacked with an axe by his own son, who was an ex-convict, inside their home at Sitio Upper Site, Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City, on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The victim, identified as Renel Rogon Layson, a security guard, was sitting inside their home watching television with his wife, Monina Sarucam Layson, minutes before he lost his life in the hands of his own son.

Police Major Janelito Jocson Marquez, chief of Talamban Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview, that the alleged suspect arrived at their house and suddenly attacked the victim using an axe out of rage.

The incident happened at around 6:45 p.m.

Police identified the alleged suspect as 25-year-old Renan Jay Layson, who was jobless and was living with his parents.

Marquez said that the victim was caught off guard after being attacked from the back and sustained injuries in his head and neck.

He added that after the incident, the victim’s wife immediately called for help in a panic and reported what happened to the police station.

Personnel from the Talamban Police Station immediately responded to the scene and arrested the alleged suspect who did not leave the area.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center and transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center where he died hours after the attack.

Marquez said that upon an interview with the alleged suspect, the latter told him that he hacked his father because he was mad at him.

The alleged suspect admitted that his anger was because of a “hallucination” wherein he believed that his father sexually assaulted his sister, who is of legal age.

However, the alleged suspect’s sister denied it to the police and said that her brother only made the story up.

The police have opted not to reveal the identity of the suspect’s sister in respect to the family’s wishes.

Marquez also said that the suspect was in a sane condition when brought to the station and that he had no history of psychological problems.

He added that during the medical examination, the suspect was found negative for alcohol or drugs.

According to Marquez, the hacking suspect was once jailed for five years for frustrated murder after allegedly stabbing his former employer. He was released only a month ago.

The suspect is now detained at the Talamban Police Station awaiting proper disposition. He will be facing a charge of Parricide.

Marquez added that the case has already been filed on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The victim’s wake is now held at their home in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City. /rcg

