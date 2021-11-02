NBI-7’s message to woman wanted for parricide: ‘You can run, but you can’t hide’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “You can run, but you can’t hide”

This is the message of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) to Geraldine Potot, who has a pending warrant of arrest for parricide for the killing of her husband, Romneck Potot, in July 2020.

“You must surrender now kay walay mahimo na imong pag tago-tago. If you think you are truly an innocent, harapin mo itong kaso mo. Di na makuhag sige’g tago-tago. The long arm of the law will finally catch you,” said Agent Agapito Gierran, the NBI-7 agent tasked to handle the Potot murder case.

(You must surrender now because hiding won’t help. If you think you are innocent, face the charges against you. Hiding won’t help. The long arm of the law will finally catch you.)

Geraldine is among 10 initially accused of killing Romneck, who was 31 years old when he was killed. Only seven were eventually issued warrants of arrest. These are Fausto and Imelda Deligero, Zaldie Sopsop, Willin Sopsop, Jose Bandojo, Arlene Flores, and Geraldine.

Save for Geraldine, the six others, are charged for murder. They were arrested last October 28, 2021 in Tabogon.

Geraldine, who is wanted for parricide, remains at large.

Here are the photos of those arrested:

Gierran said that family affairs and jealousy are among the motives they are considering in this case.

Romneck Potot, who was a cook, was first reported as missing on July 17, 2020. Three days after, he was found dead a few meters away from the house of his in-laws in barangay Manlagtang in Tabogon town.

The NBI is appealing to the public to coordinate with them should they have knowledge on the whereabouts of Geraldine.

Those who have any information can call (032) 256-3366 to report to the NBI-7.

Presiding Judge Cesar Madeja of the Regional Trial Court Branch 80 in Bogo City issued the warrants of arrest with no bail recommended last October 27, 2021, a day before the arrests of the six.

At least four teams from NBI-7 conducted the operation that led to the successful arrest of the six accused.

Esterlita Potot, mother of Romneck was thankful that even if Geraldine is still at large, the other accused are now caught.

“Dako kaayo ko’g pasalamat nga nadakpan na ang mga tawo nga kriminal. Di lalim mawad-an ka og anak. Sakit kaayo akoang gibati. Buotan nga pagka-anak si [Romneck],” she said.

