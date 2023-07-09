Man from Dalaguete, Cebu hacks own father after heated argument

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A family in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu had a bloody Sunday on July 9 after a heated altercation between the father and his son became violent.

A 36-year-old man landed in jail after he was accused of hacking his own father multiple times, police in Dalaguete town confirmed.

Police Major Clemente Ceralde Jr., chief of Dalaguete Police Station, identified the suspect as Jeniffer Maglinte Hontiveros.

Hontiveros reportedly used a bolo in hacking his own father, Jose Amacna Hontiveros. The older Hontiveros sustained serious wounds on his face and his arms, Ceralde added.

The bloody incident took place around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Hontiveros’ residence in Sitio Kulti, Brgy. Obong, also in Dalaguete.

According to the police, the father and son got into a heated altercation shortly before the crime happened.

After their intense argument, Jeniffer went outside then returned inside the house, where he allegedly grabbed the family’s bolo and proceeded to attack Jose.

Family members reported the incident immediately and rushed Jose to a nearby hospital where he is currently confined for treatment.

The suspect will be facing charges of frustrated parricide, said Ceralde.

Dalaguete is a first class municipality situated approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

