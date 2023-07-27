Carcar Mayor explains why he failed to wed couple

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Carcar City Mayor Patrick Barcenas apologized to a couple for the last-minute change of plans of their wedding.

Barcenas said this after a soon-to-be wife expressed her disappointment on social media when her dream wedding on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, was postponed due to the non-availability of Mayor Barcenas.

Lee Claire Cabo, 23, a resident of Cogon, Carcar City, revealed that she and her soon-to-be husband, Paul Patrick Barawidan, was supposedly scheduled to get married on Wednesday.

Cabo said she was excited about her wedding even if was only through a civil ceremony.

However, her excitement turned into disappointment, after their marriage got postponed.

Cabo said that they were just informed at around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, by the staff of the Office of the Mayor in Carcar City that their wedding was postponed.

“1 day nalang kasal na unta. At the same time naka andam nami, naka abang sa gamit and all. Sakit lang sa part nga a day before sa wedding pa sila ga inform, super late na kaayo,” she said in her Facebook post.

(It was just one day to the wedding. We were already prepared, we rented things for the wedding and all. It was just painful that we were informed of the postponement a day before the wedding. It was super late.)

Barcenas explained his side, saying he was in Manila and was not able to return to Cebu on time due to the unfavorable weather.

“Didto ko ug Manila, willing gyud ko mo uli pero dunay kahadlok sa bagyo,” Barcenas said.

(I was in Manila and willing to return but I had fears about the storm.)

Weather was bad up north due to typhoon Egay.

Barcenas said he even contacted the village chief of Cogon but failed to reach out to the couple about the postponement of the ceremony.

Because of this, Barcenas promised to refund the couple on what they spent on food and other preparations for their wedding.

He also promised to solemnize their wedding on August 1. He also said he will pay for the reception of the wedding.

“Nilabay naman na, nahitabo naman na. Tanan ninyong gasto, akong i-refund. Unya ako’y mohikay ninyo,” he added.

(That already passed, it happened. So all that you spent, I will refund. And I will pay for the celebration.)

The couple actually decided to push through with the celebration even if they weren’t wed on the original schedule.

Even if their wedding was postponed, Cabo was still thankful, especially to those who arrived to celebrate with them during their supposed wedding day.

