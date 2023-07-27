Landslide kills 16-year-old boy in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — A 16-year-old boy was killed by a landslide early Wednesday that buried him and his parents along Barangay Bakakeng Central as Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) dumped heavy rains and spawned strong winds.

Rescuers managed to retrieve alive the boy’s father, a 59-year-old construction worker, and his 48 year-old-mother, according to the Baguio City Public Information Office.

On Thursday, clearing operations continued to remove massive trees toppled by Egay’s winds, which hampered the restoration of electricity.

The typhoon raised floods along the Burnham Lake, and destroyed many of its boats. Heavy floods also affected Kisad Road due to blocked storms drains.

