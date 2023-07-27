Landslide kills 16-year-old boy in Baguio

By: Vincent Cabreza - Inquirer Northern Luzon | July 27,2023 - 02:37 PM
Tyohoon Egay tore through Baguio City and the rest Cordillera region, mowing down trees and triggering landslides. Burnham Park was flooded as early as 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Tyohoon Egay tore through Baguio City and the rest Cordillera region, mowing down trees and triggering landslides. Burnham Park was flooded as early as 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. | PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED/Joel Arthur Tibaldo

BAGUIO CITY — A 16-year-old boy was killed by a landslide early Wednesday that buried him and his parents along Barangay Bakakeng Central as Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) dumped heavy rains and spawned strong winds.

Rescuers managed to retrieve alive the boy’s father, a 59-year-old construction worker, and his 48 year-old-mother, according to the Baguio City Public Information Office.

On Thursday, clearing operations continued to remove massive trees toppled by Egay’s winds, which hampered the restoration of electricity.

The typhoon raised floods along the Burnham Lake, and destroyed many of its boats. Heavy floods also affected Kisad Road due to blocked storms drains.

RELATED STORIES

New LPA may enter PAR July 29 and develop into tropical depression – Pagasa

Pagasa: Improved weather for Metro Cebu as Egay expected to exit PAR on Thursday

Storm Signal No. 1 lifted in northern Cebu but windy weather prevails

 

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Baguio, boy, landslide, strong winds, Super Typhoon Egay
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.