Batch 2014 suffers first loss in hands of Batch 2013 in SHAABAA hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 snapped Harley Davidson-Batch 2014’s back-to-back winning streak with an 84-61 victory in Wednesday night’s Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 game held at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The victory improved Batch 2013’s record to 2-0, while afflicting Batch 2014’s first loss in three games in Division C.

As expected, Rendell Senining put on another excellent performance on the floor with 18 points and was a rebound shy from tallying a double-double game after grabbing nine boards. He added three assists and two steals for his impressive outing.

His teammate, Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw, also scored 18 points with five rebounds, and six assists. Emman Malazarte and Fletcher Galvez chipped in 12 points each.

Lucky Ecarma scored 22 points, while Jair Edrei Igna added 12 points in Batch 2014’s losing efforts.

Batch 2013 endured three lead changes and one deadlock before pounding Batch 2014 in the final period where they led as much as 27 points, 84-57, en-route to sealing the victory.

In the other Division C game, defending champions, Heritage Supreme Land Developer-Batch 2012 edged Batch 2020, 76-64.

Adven Jess Diputado dropped 20 points to lead Batch 2012, while teammates Maverick Fitz Suarez and Dave Wilson Yu added 11 points apiece.

Ariel Dinglasa and Zeke Swayze Himaya scored 19 and 14 points, respectively in Batch 2020’s losing efforts.

In Division B, Bigatin Trading-Batch 2008 nipped Flashket Grocery Delivery App-Batch 2009, 71-65.

Ed Bonphyl Macasling led Batch 2008 with his 25-point game, while his teammate, Edward Acuña, scored 23 points. Another teammate, Ricardo Pepito, added 11 markers.

Joseph Ian Roma spoiled his 23-point outing for Batch 2009, so as Jaffeth Ralph Quinanola’s 16 points, and Allan James Canama’s 12 points.

In the other Division B game, the defending champions, Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003, beat Insular Square-Batch 2005, 76-48.

Justin Ross Huang logged a double-double game of 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the defending champions, while his teammate, Daryle Tan, scored 24 points in their lopsided win.

Elddie Cabahug scored 11, while Efren Sanchez added nine for Batch 2005.

