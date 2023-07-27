Virgel “Valiente” Vitor debuts in Japan boxing scene on Aug. 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Virgel “Valiente” Vitor, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian silver super featherweight champion, will try to steal the spotlight in the bustling Japanese boxing scene.

The Boholano prospect will face Toshihiro Suzuki as he makes his debut in Japan on August 24 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The eight-rounder bout in the main event of a fight card promoted by the Shesei Promotions is sanctioned by the Japanese Boxing Commission.

Vitor, a 26-year-old Tagbilaran City native and one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s banner boxers, has been on an eight-fight winning streak since 2019.

In comparison, his record dwarf’s that of Suzuki. The Boholano boxer, who once fought under ALA Boxing Gym, has 21 wins with 14 knockouts and two defeats.

Vitor recently won in Thailand to bag the WBC Asian Silver super featherweight title by knocking out hometown opponent, Campee Phayom, in the second round last May 25.

Meanwhile, Suzuki recently entered the pro boxing scene. He made his debut in August last year and won against Thai Pornthep Wadngam via a first round technical knockout.

He went on beating two more Thai opponents, Attanon Kunlawong and Kittithat Ungsrivongs, which improved his record to 3-0 with three knockouts.

Despite his young pro record, Suzuki was similar to most professional Japanese boxers who have vast amateur records.

Suzuki is a former Youth Olympics silver medalist and fights under Kadooebi Gym. He has a 64-26 (win-loss) record in his amateur career and even bagged a bronze medal in the 2014 AIBA Youth World Championships.

Also fighting in the same fight card is another Filipino, Jestine Tesoro against Yoshimitsu Kimura.

RELATED STORIES

Vitor battles tough Thai for WBC Asian Silver super feather crown on May 25

Vitor fights dynamite-fisted Thai for WBC Silver super feather crown May 25

Vitor stops Thai, wins WBC Asian Silver super feather crown

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP