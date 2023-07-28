TEAM announces another round of amnesty for storage fees of impounded vehicles

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is encouraging owners of impounded vehicles from 2020 to 2022 to avail of the amnesty program that will be implemented next week.

TEAM Legal and Admin Head Hyll Retuya said that the amnesty program letting owners of vehicles impounded in the city from January 2020 until December 2022, to only pay P1,000 for their accumulated storage fee will be implemented starting August 1.

Retuya said that this is already a big difference from the amount that they would be paying if they would claim their units without the amnesty.

He said that for motorcycles with a P100 daily storage fee, they would be paying at least P24,000 to P129,000.

“Kung nasulod ni siya’g January 2020, P129,000 iyang mabayran…kung December 2022, P24,000. Buot huna-hunaon, dako na jud kaayo ni nga lugway,” said Retuya.

The amnesty program will run until October 31, 2023. Vehicles that will not be claimed will be auctioned by the city.

At least 550 vehicles are being subjected to the amnesty program. The TEAM impounding area is expected to be decongested if vehicles would be claimed.

This is the reason why the City Ordinance 211-2023, was passed on July 3. It was authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation.

Retuya said that all money that will be collected from impounded vehicles will go to the city’s General Funds.

TEAM has been offering discounted rates for storage fees for those who would like to claim their impounded vehicles since late last year. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

LTO eyeing ways to lower impounded vehicle auction prices

Mandaue City may soon scrap accumulated storage fees for impounded vehicles

TEAM simplifies process for redemption of impounded vehicles

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP