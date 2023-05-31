TEAM simplifies process for redemption of impounded vehicles

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A good news for owners of vehicles that were impounded for traffic violations made while in Mandaue City.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has decided to simplify the process and do away with some of the requirements for the redemption of these vehicles.

Hyll Retuya, head of TEAM’s legal and admin divisions, said owners would only be asked to pay the storage fee and the corresponding fines for the traffic violations that the driver made and undergo traffic refresher for them to take back their vehicles.

Storage fee for impounded light and medium duty vehicles like motorcycles and tricycles was set at P100 per day and P500 for the large vehicles.

Retuya said they are doing this in order to decongest TEAM’s impounding area.

“Para nako gud dili makiangayon [nga lisud-lisuron] kay dugang sa gasto unya kining mga tawhana naa pod ni sila sa kawad-on mao gali nangadakpan tungod ana,” Retuya said.

In the past, drivers were required to secure an affidavit of the undertaking and emission test results, among others, before they could start to process for the redemption of their impounded units.

Retuya said that the many requirements that they would have to comply with, was one of the reasons why vehicle owners are discouraged to redeem their impounded vehicles.

These documentary requirements are an added burden. These are in addition to the total amount of penalties and fees that they would have to pay, he added.

Under their new policy, Retuya said the submission of additional requirements like a Special Power of Attorney would only be asked if the claimant of the impounded vehicle is not its registered owner.

“Akoang gipasayon [ang proseso]. Pero uyon gihapon sa atoang balaudnon kay naa gihapon tay SPA (Special Power of Attorney) kung dili sila ang tag-iya nga mokuha. Atoa lang giwagtang [ang requirement nga] mo adto sa emission, pagpasakay ngadto sa multicab,” said Retuya.

Raymond Dolorido of Banawa in Cebu City welcomed Retuya’s announcement.

Dolorido visited the TEAM office on Wednesday, May 31, to inquire on how he could redeem his motorcycle that was impounded on Tuesday, May 30, because of lack of registration documents.

The fine for his violation was P1, 000. But he will have to pay more if he fails to immediately redeem his motorcycle since the P100 storage fee for motorcycles is charged on a daily basis.

Retuya is urging motorists to always comply with traffic rules and regulations to avoid the payment of penalties and refrain from having their vehicles impounded by TEAM.

“Kung wala kay lisensya, dili rehistrado, dili gyud unta ka mogawas. Before nila makuha i-orient nga pakuhaon. Ilaha na nang obligasyun kun dili gyud na nila buhatan ang angay nga buhaton aw madakpan ra gyud na sila pagbalik” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City may soon scrap accumulated storage fees for impounded vehicles

Mandaue impounding area a spooky place to be at night — TEAM personnel

Unclaimed impounded vehicles to be auctioned off – Mandaue City councilor

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP